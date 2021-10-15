Short Interest in Destiny Media Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:DSNY) Declines By 79.2%

Destiny Media Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:DSNY) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decline of 79.2% from the September 15th total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Destiny Media Technologies stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.49. The stock had a trading volume of 170 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,113. The stock has a market cap of $15.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.27 and a beta of 1.57. Destiny Media Technologies has a one year low of $0.53 and a one year high of $2.60. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.52.

Destiny Media Technologies (OTCMKTS:DSNY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. Destiny Media Technologies had a return on equity of 14.61% and a net margin of 10.77%. The company had revenue of $1.08 million during the quarter.

Destiny Media Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of digital content distribution solutions. Its products include Play MPE and Clipstream. The company was founded in August 1998 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

