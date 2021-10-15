Short Interest in Electricité de France S.A. (OTCMKTS:ECIFY) Drops By 76.1%

Electricité de France S.A. (OTCMKTS:ECIFY) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a drop of 76.1% from the September 15th total of 7,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 36,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ECIFY shares. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Electricité de France in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Electricité de France from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Electricité de France in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Electricité de France in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, AlphaValue upgraded Electricité de France to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2.75.

ECIFY stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $2.85. 16,831 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 26,803. Electricité de France has a twelve month low of $2.22 and a twelve month high of $3.27. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.32 and a beta of 1.07.

Électricité de France SA engages in the energy industry production. It operates in the following business segments: Electricity and, Gas. It offers the following services: production, transport, distribution, trading, sale of energy and, energy services. The company was founded on June 17, 1955 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

