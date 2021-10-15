Short Interest in Horizon Acquisition Co. (NYSE:HZAC) Declines By 47.6%

Horizon Acquisition Co. (NYSE:HZAC) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 50,500 shares, a drop of 47.6% from the September 15th total of 96,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 457,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

A number of research firms have weighed in on HZAC. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Horizon Acquisition in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Horizon Acquisition in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Horizon Acquisition in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock.

Get Horizon Acquisition alerts:

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HZAC. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of Horizon Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $118,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in Horizon Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $143,000. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Horizon Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $147,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Horizon Acquisition during the second quarter valued at approximately $163,000. Finally, Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Horizon Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $177,000. 50.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of HZAC stock traded up $0.74 during trading on Friday, hitting $12.02. 15,107 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 448,318. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.97. Horizon Acquisition has a 52-week low of $9.28 and a 52-week high of $11.78.

Horizon Acquisition Company Profile

Horizon Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It focuses on pursuing opportunities in financial, technology and business services sectors.

Further Reading: What are the risks of holding treasury bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for Horizon Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Horizon Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.