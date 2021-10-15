Short Interest in Interlink Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LINK) Declines By 42.9%

Interlink Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LINK) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a decrease of 42.9% from the September 15th total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

NASDAQ:LINK opened at $8.20 on Friday. Interlink Electronics has a fifty-two week low of $6.10 and a fifty-two week high of $19.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.15 million, a P/E ratio of 17.73 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.81.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Interlink Electronics from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd.

Interlink Electronics, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture and sale of force sensing technology solutions. Its products include force sensing, position sensing and mouse pointing & touchpad. The company was founded on February 27, 1985 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

