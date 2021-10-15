Short Interest in Medical Facilities Co. (OTCMKTS:MFCSF) Grows By 176.2%

Medical Facilities Co. (OTCMKTS:MFCSF) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 23,200 shares, a growth of 176.2% from the September 15th total of 8,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.7 days.

Separately, National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Medical Facilities from C$9.75 to C$12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th.

MFCSF stock traded down $0.07 on Friday, hitting $7.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,829 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,032. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.47. Medical Facilities has a 1 year low of $3.68 and a 1 year high of $8.07.

Medical Facilities Corp. engages in the provision of surgical hospitals and an ambulatory surgery center in Arkansas, Indiana, Oklahoma, South Dakota, and California. Its facilities include Arkansas Surgical Hospital, Unity Medical and Surgical Hospital, Black Hills Surgical Hospital, Newport Center Surgical, City Place Surgery Center, and Two Rivers Surgical Center.

