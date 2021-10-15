Short Interest in Navios Maritime Acquisition Co. (NYSE:NNA) Drops By 51.5%

Navios Maritime Acquisition Co. (NYSE:NNA) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 220,600 shares, a drop of 51.5% from the September 15th total of 454,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 876,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of NNA. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new stake in Navios Maritime Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Smith Salley & Associates bought a new position in shares of Navios Maritime Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Navios Maritime Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at $82,000. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Navios Maritime Acquisition by 33.1% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 26,984 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 6,707 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Navios Maritime Acquisition by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,239 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 3,806 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NNA traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $3.48. The stock had a trading volume of 524,888 shares, compared to its average volume of 413,253. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.15. The company has a market cap of $57.63 million, a PE ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.92. Navios Maritime Acquisition has a 12-month low of $1.81 and a 12-month high of $4.83. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.31 and its 200-day moving average is $3.34.

Navios Maritime Acquisition (NYSE:NNA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The shipping company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.84) by $0.46. Navios Maritime Acquisition had a negative net margin of 3.41% and a negative return on equity of 6.66%.

About Navios Maritime Acquisition

Navios Maritime Acquisition Corp. engages in the marine transportation business. It operates through the following geographical segments: Asia, Europe, and America. The firm owns fleet of crude oil, refined petroleum product, and chemical tankers. The company was founded on March 14, 2008 and is headquartered in George Town, Cayman Island.

