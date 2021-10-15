Short Interest in NioCorp Developments Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NIOBF) Increases By 204.1%

NioCorp Developments Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NIOBF) saw a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 111,600 shares, an increase of 204.1% from the September 15th total of 36,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 439,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $1.40 price objective on shares of NioCorp Developments in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th.

Shares of NioCorp Developments stock traded up $0.03 on Friday, reaching $0.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 183,913 shares, compared to its average volume of 342,963. NioCorp Developments has a 52-week low of $0.53 and a 52-week high of $1.65. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.01.

NioCorp Developments Ltd. engages in the evaluation, acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral deposits. It focuses on a superalloy materials project in Southeast Nebraska for the production of niobium, scandium, and titanium. The company was founded on February 27, 1987 and is headquartered in Centennial, CO.

