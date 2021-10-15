Short Interest in Restaurant Brands New Zealand Limited (OTCMKTS:RTBRF) Rises By 166.2%

Restaurant Brands New Zealand Limited (OTCMKTS:RTBRF) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 19,700 shares, a growth of 166.2% from the September 15th total of 7,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 65.7 days.
RTBRF traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $10.99. 7,000 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,161. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.27. Restaurant Brands New Zealand has a 52 week low of $7.84 and a 52 week high of $11.11.
About Restaurant Brands New Zealand
