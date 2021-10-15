Short Interest in Royale Energy, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ROYL) Declines By 78.3%

Royale Energy, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ROYL) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a decrease of 78.3% from the September 15th total of 6,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 89,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS ROYL traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.08. 84,052 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 44,167. Royale Energy has a 52-week low of $0.04 and a 52-week high of $0.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.07 and its 200-day moving average is $0.08.

Royale Energy Company Profile

Royale Energy, Inc engages in the production and sale of oil and natural gas business. Its activities include the acquisition of oil and gas lease interests and proved reserves, drilling of both exploratory and development wells and sales of fractional working interests in wells to be drilled. The company was founded by Harry H.

