Short Interest in Royale Energy, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ROYL) Declines By 78.3%

Royale Energy, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ROYL) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a decrease of 78.3% from the September 15th total of 6,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 89,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
OTCMKTS ROYL traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.08. 84,052 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 44,167. Royale Energy has a 52-week low of $0.04 and a 52-week high of $0.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.07 and its 200-day moving average is $0.08.
Royale Energy Company Profile
Read More: What does it mean to hold a stock in street name?
Receive News & Ratings for Royale Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royale Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.