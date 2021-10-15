Short Interest in West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (NYSE:WFG) Decreases By 66.4%

West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (NYSE:WFG) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 877,700 shares, a drop of 66.4% from the September 15th total of 2,610,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 322,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.7 days. Currently, 0.9% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of West Fraser Timber in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in West Fraser Timber during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in West Fraser Timber during the 1st quarter worth approximately $64,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in West Fraser Timber during the 1st quarter worth approximately $79,000. Finally, Gulf International Bank UK Ltd acquired a new stake in West Fraser Timber during the 1st quarter worth approximately $84,000. Institutional investors own 55.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on WFG. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of West Fraser Timber from C$170.00 to C$175.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of West Fraser Timber from C$142.00 to C$141.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 29th. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of West Fraser Timber from $110.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “action list buuy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of West Fraser Timber from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of West Fraser Timber in a report on Friday, September 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.14.

Shares of WFG traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $91.34. The company had a trading volume of 205,777 shares, compared to its average volume of 286,763. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.32. West Fraser Timber has a 1-year low of $45.79 and a 1-year high of $92.46. The company has a market capitalization of $9.66 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.98.

West Fraser Timber (NYSE:WFG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $12.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.50 by $0.82. The company had revenue of $3.78 billion during the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that West Fraser Timber will post 27.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 23rd were paid a $0.198 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 22nd. This represents a $0.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. West Fraser Timber’s payout ratio is currently 8.62%.

About West Fraser Timber

West Fraser Timber Co Ltd. is a diversified wood products company, which engages in producing lumber, engineered wood products (oriented strand board, laminated veneer lumber, medium density fiberboard, plywood, and particleboard), pulp, newsprint, wood chips, other residuals and renewable energy. Its products are used in home construction, repair and remodeling, industrial applications, papers, tissue, and box materials.

