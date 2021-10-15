Similarweb (NYSE:SMWB) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Similarweb (NYSE:SMWB) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Similarweb Ltd. is a website which provides web analytics services for businesses. Similarweb Ltd. is based in Israel. “

NYSE:SMWB opened at $20.24 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $20.75. Similarweb has a twelve month low of $17.81 and a twelve month high of $25.50.

Similarweb (NYSE:SMWB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $32.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.33 million. On average, analysts expect that Similarweb will post -1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bamco Inc. NY purchased a new stake in Similarweb in the second quarter worth $10,204,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Similarweb during the second quarter valued at $12,815,000. Noked Capital LTD bought a new position in shares of Similarweb during the second quarter valued at $591,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Similarweb during the second quarter valued at $550,000. Finally, ION Crossover Partners Ltd bought a new position in shares of Similarweb during the second quarter valued at $113,712,000. Institutional investors own 19.87% of the company’s stock.

About Similarweb

Similarweb Ltd. provides website traffic solutions through AI-driven data analytics worldwide. It offers digital research intelligence solutions that allow senior leaders, strategy, business intelligence, and consumer insights teams to benchmark performance against competitors and market leaders, analyze trends in the market, conduct deeper research into specific companies, and analyze audience behavior; and digital marketing solutions, which enable marketing leaders, search engine optimization, and content managers, pay-per-click, performance marketers, affiliate marketers, and media buyers to understand their competitors' online acquisition strategies in each marketing channel.

