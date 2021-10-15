SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE) CEO Doug Black Sells 17,319 Shares

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE) CEO Doug Black sold 17,319 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.94, for a total transaction of $3,514,717.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Doug Black also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, September 15th, Doug Black sold 17,325 shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.20, for a total value of $3,451,140.00.

On Wednesday, August 18th, Doug Black sold 17,341 shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.98, for a total value of $3,277,102.18.

Shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply stock traded up $1.93 on Friday, hitting $207.28. The stock had a trading volume of 241,668 shares, compared to its average volume of 321,204. The stock has a market cap of $9.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.01 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. has a twelve month low of $115.31 and a twelve month high of $212.12. The business’s 50 day moving average is $200.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $183.26.

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.42. SiteOne Landscape Supply had a net margin of 6.03% and a return on equity of 23.00%. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.83 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 32.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SITE. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 23.5% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 4,732 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $808,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 45.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 11,643 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,988,000 after purchasing an additional 3,643 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 49,670 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,382,000 after purchasing an additional 5,387 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 9.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 699,380 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $119,412,000 after buying an additional 57,667 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 6.6% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,244 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,749,000 after buying an additional 631 shares during the last quarter.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on SITE shares. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a $237.00 price target on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Loop Capital began coverage on SiteOne Landscape Supply in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $185.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, SiteOne Landscape Supply has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $190.78.

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc engages in the distribution of commercial and residential landscape supplies. Its products include outdoor lighting, nursery, landscape supplies, fertilizers, turf protection products, grass seed, turf care equipment, and golf course accessories for green industry professionals.

