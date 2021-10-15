SOLVE (SOLVE) Tops 1-Day Volume of $10.73 Million

SOLVE (CURRENCY:SOLVE) traded down 3.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on October 15th. One SOLVE coin can now be purchased for about $0.0801 or 0.00000130 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, SOLVE has traded up 8.7% against the U.S. dollar. SOLVE has a market cap of $33.17 million and approximately $10.73 million worth of SOLVE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Arweave (AR) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $52.45 or 0.00085457 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.02 or 0.00021218 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002066 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001629 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0140 or 0.00000023 BTC.

My Master War (MAT) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.66 or 0.00005962 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0253 or 0.00000041 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

SOLVE Coin Profile

SOLVE is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on January 15th, 2018. SOLVE’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 414,321,873 coins. SOLVE’s official Twitter account is @solve_care . SOLVE’s official message board is medium.com/solve-care-foundation . SOLVE’s official website is solve.care . The Reddit community for SOLVE is /r/solvecare and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Solve.Care platform is designed to simplify access to care, reduce administrative steps and burden, simplify and speed up payments to healthcare providers globally using Blockchain technology. It utilizes blockchain technology to reduce the enormous global clinical and IT system costs associated with our current healthcare system. The Solve.Care platform, along with its vast components, is available to all parties involved and creates far-reaching and timeless benefits. “

Buying and Selling SOLVE

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SOLVE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SOLVE should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SOLVE using one of the exchanges listed above.

