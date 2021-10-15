Sompo Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SMPNY) Short Interest Update

Sompo Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SMPNY) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a decrease of 76.0% from the September 15th total of 5,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

SMPNY traded down $0.53 during trading on Friday, reaching $21.87. The stock had a trading volume of 338 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,037. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $22.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.63. The company has a market capitalization of $16.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.88 and a beta of 0.47. Sompo has a one year low of $17.92 and a one year high of $24.15.

Get Sompo alerts:

Sompo (OTCMKTS:SMPNY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $9.88 billion during the quarter. Sompo had a return on equity of 8.27% and a net margin of 3.96%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sompo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th.

Sompo Company Profile

Sompo Holdings, Inc provides property and casualty (P&C) insurance, life insurance, and nursing and health care services in Japan and internationally. It underwrites various P&C insurance products, including automobile and fire, as well as offers security, risk management, assistance, and warranty services; and life insurance products.

Featured Article: How Investors Can Profit from Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Sompo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sompo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.