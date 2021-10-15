Spectral Medical (OTCMKTS:EDTXF) Trading Up 15.3%

Shares of Spectral Medical Inc. (OTCMKTS:EDTXF) were up 15.3% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $0.28 and last traded at $0.28. Approximately 2,931 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 25,175 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.24.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.95 and a beta of 1.33.

Spectral Medical (OTCMKTS:EDTXF) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.46 million during the quarter. Spectral Medical had a negative net margin of 349.52% and a negative return on equity of 920.56%.

Spectral Medical, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of therapeutic treatment for septic shock. Its products include Endotoxin Activity Assay (EAA), Toraymyxin and proprietary reagents. The EAA is use for the diagnostic of endotoxin activity in human whole blood. The Toraymyxin is a therapeutic hemoperfusion device that removes endotoxin from the bloodstream.

