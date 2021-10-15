Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) Holdings Lowered by AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) by 94.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,802 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 44,315 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Splunk were worth $405,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SPLK. Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new stake in shares of Splunk in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Splunk during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Splunk during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Cedar Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Splunk in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners lifted its stake in Splunk by 1,668.8% during the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 283 shares of the software company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. 83.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Splunk stock opened at $164.48 on Friday. Splunk Inc. has a one year low of $110.28 and a one year high of $222.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.16. The business has a fifty day moving average of $149.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $137.54. The company has a market cap of $26.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.38 and a beta of 1.22.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The software company reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $605.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $563.27 million. Splunk had a negative return on equity of 55.19% and a negative net margin of 49.60%. The firm’s revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.33) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Splunk Inc. will post -5.71 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Splunk from $198.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Splunk from $150.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Splunk from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. UBS Group raised shares of Splunk from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $137.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised shares of Splunk from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Splunk has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $175.10.

In other news, CAO Timothy Emanuelson sold 363 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.16, for a total transaction of $53,419.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Scott Morgan sold 837 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.02, for a total value of $126,403.74. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 97,758 shares in the company, valued at $14,763,413.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 31,527 shares of company stock worth $4,783,926. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Splunk Company Profile

Splunk, Inc engages in the development and marketing of software solutions. Its products include Splunk cloud, Splunk light and Splunk enterprise. It also offers solutions for information technology operations, security, internet-of-things, application analytics, business analytics and industries. The company was founded by Erik M.

