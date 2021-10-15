STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) Short Interest Update

STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,700,000 shares, a decrease of 62.7% from the September 15th total of 7,230,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 820,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.3 days.
A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on STAG shares. Raymond James upped their target price on STAG Industrial from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on STAG Industrial from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised STAG Industrial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Capital One Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target on shares of STAG Industrial in a research note on Friday, July 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.43.
In related news, CEO Benjamin S. Butcher sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.14, for a total value of $1,439,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 82,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,377,100.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Shares of STAG traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $42.74. The stock had a trading volume of 918,797 shares, compared to its average volume of 964,777. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50. The firm has a market cap of $6.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.05, a P/E/G ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.71. STAG Industrial has a 12-month low of $29.34 and a 12-month high of $43.55.
STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.30). The firm had revenue of $138.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.36 million. STAG Industrial had a return on equity of 6.78% and a net margin of 34.24%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.47 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that STAG Industrial will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be given a $0.1208 dividend. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. STAG Industrial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 76.72%.
STAG Industrial Company Profile
STAG Industrial, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on acquisition, ownership and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. The company was founded by Benjamin S. Butcher on July 21, 2010 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.
