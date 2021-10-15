STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) Short Interest Update

STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,700,000 shares, a decrease of 62.7% from the September 15th total of 7,230,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 820,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.3 days.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on STAG shares. Raymond James upped their target price on STAG Industrial from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on STAG Industrial from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised STAG Industrial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Capital One Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target on shares of STAG Industrial in a research note on Friday, July 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.43.

In related news, CEO Benjamin S. Butcher sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.14, for a total value of $1,439,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 82,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,377,100.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. increased its holdings in STAG Industrial by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 59,984 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,252,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in STAG Industrial by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 53,465 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,797,000 after purchasing an additional 6,865 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in STAG Industrial by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 645,057 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $22,415,000 after purchasing an additional 23,594 shares in the last quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. increased its holdings in STAG Industrial by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 618,563 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $23,153,000 after purchasing an additional 35,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in STAG Industrial in the 1st quarter valued at $736,000. 86.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of STAG traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $42.74. The stock had a trading volume of 918,797 shares, compared to its average volume of 964,777. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50. The firm has a market cap of $6.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.05, a P/E/G ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.71. STAG Industrial has a 12-month low of $29.34 and a 12-month high of $43.55.

STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.30). The firm had revenue of $138.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.36 million. STAG Industrial had a return on equity of 6.78% and a net margin of 34.24%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.47 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that STAG Industrial will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be given a $0.1208 dividend. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. STAG Industrial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 76.72%.

STAG Industrial Company Profile

STAG Industrial, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on acquisition, ownership and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. The company was founded by Benjamin S. Butcher on July 21, 2010 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

