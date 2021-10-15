Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA) Now Covered by Analysts at Truist Securities

Equities research analysts at Truist Securities started coverage on shares of Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA) in a report issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Truist Securities’ target price points to a potential upside of 30.21% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Sunnova Energy International from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Sunnova Energy International from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Raymond James upgraded Sunnova Energy International from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Stephens assumed coverage on Sunnova Energy International in a report on Thursday, June 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $56.00 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Sunnova Energy International from $55.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.82.

Shares of NOVA opened at $38.40 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $34.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.43. Sunnova Energy International has a 52-week low of $23.65 and a 52-week high of $57.70. The firm has a market cap of $4.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.94 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a quick ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04.

Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.16). Sunnova Energy International had a negative net margin of 128.72% and a negative return on equity of 8.24%. The business had revenue of $66.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.17 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Sunnova Energy International will post -1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Kris W. Hillstrand sold 8,117 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.04, for a total value of $300,653.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 55,454 shares in the company, valued at $2,054,016.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Michael P. Grasso sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total value of $206,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Man Group plc lifted its holdings in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 57.6% during the first quarter. Man Group plc now owns 206,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,427,000 after purchasing an additional 75,460 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International during the first quarter valued at $235,000. Nordea Investment Management AB acquired a new position in Sunnova Energy International during the first quarter valued at $4,444,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Sunnova Energy International during the first quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. raised its position in Sunnova Energy International by 50.5% during the first quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 200,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,164,000 after buying an additional 67,125 shares during the period.

About Sunnova Energy International

Sunnova Energy International, Inc engages in providing solar and energy storage services. It also offers services to customers who purchased their solar energy system through unaffiliated third parties. The company was founded by William J. (John) Berger on October 22, 2012 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

