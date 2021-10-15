SVF Investment Corp. 3 (NASDAQ:SVFC) Short Interest Up 75.3% in September

SVF Investment Corp. 3 (NASDAQ:SVFC) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 14,900 shares, a growth of 75.3% from the September 15th total of 8,500 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 175,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of SVF Investment Corp. 3 stock opened at $9.83 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.94. SVF Investment Corp. 3 has a 52-week low of $9.65 and a 52-week high of $10.70.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in SVF Investment Corp. 3 in the 1st quarter valued at $81,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp acquired a new stake in shares of SVF Investment Corp. 3 in the 1st quarter valued at $101,000. Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SVF Investment Corp. 3 in the 2nd quarter valued at $99,000. Q Global Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SVF Investment Corp. 3 in the 1st quarter valued at $109,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SVF Investment Corp. 3 in the 1st quarter valued at $121,000. 50.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SVF Investment Corp. 3 is a blank check company. The company was formerly known as SVF Investment III Corp. and changed its name to SVF Investment Corp. 3 in January 2021. SVF Investment Corp. 3 was incorporated in 2020 and is based in San Carlos, California.

