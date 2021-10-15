Swedbank AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWDBF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Swedbank AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWDBF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,354,300 shares, an increase of 165.0% from the September 15th total of 511,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 13,543.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS SWDBF traded up $0.49 during trading on Friday, reaching $21.44. 1,503 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,173. The company has a 50-day moving average of $19.09 and a 200-day moving average of $18.64. Swedbank AB has a 52-week low of $16.84 and a 52-week high of $21.44.

About Swedbank AB (publ)

Swedbank AB engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Swedish Banking, Large Corporates and Institutions, Baltic Banking, and Group Functions and Others. The Swedish Banking segment caters to customers through digital channels and branches as well as through cooperating savings banks and franchises.

