Swedbank AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWDBF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Swedbank AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWDBF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,354,300 shares, an increase of 165.0% from the September 15th total of 511,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 13,543.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS SWDBF traded up $0.49 during trading on Friday, reaching $21.44. 1,503 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,173. The company has a 50-day moving average of $19.09 and a 200-day moving average of $18.64. Swedbank AB has a 52-week low of $16.84 and a 52-week high of $21.44.
About Swedbank AB (publ)
