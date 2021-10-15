Terumo Co. (OTCMKTS:TRUMY) Short Interest Update

Terumo Co. (OTCMKTS:TRUMY) saw a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 15,300 shares, an increase of 446.4% from the September 15th total of 2,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 13,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Terumo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th.

Shares of OTCMKTS TRUMY opened at $45.04 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $34.21 billion, a PE ratio of 39.86 and a beta of 0.36. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $44.67 and a 200 day moving average of $40.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 2.48. Terumo has a one year low of $34.25 and a one year high of $50.53.

Terumo (OTCMKTS:TRUMY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter. Terumo had a net margin of 13.93% and a return on equity of 11.29%. On average, equities analysts predict that Terumo will post 1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Terumo

Terumo Corp. engages in the manufacturing and sale of medical products and equipment. It operates through the following segments: Cardiac and Vascular Company, General Hospital Company, and Blood Management Company. The Cardiac and Vascular Company segment offers services and treatments including cardiac and vascular surgery and interventional therapies performed inside blood vessels.

