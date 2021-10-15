Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Price Target Raised to $950.00 at Jefferies Financial Group

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) had its target price increased by investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $850.00 to $950.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the electric vehicle producer’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 16.09% from the company’s previous close.

TSLA has been the topic of a number of other reports. KGI Securities started coverage on Tesla in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $855.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group lifted their target price on Tesla from $660.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Tesla from $230.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $657.62 price objective (down from $736.00) on shares of Tesla in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Tesla from $175.00 to $209.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $620.22.

Shares of TSLA stock opened at $818.32 on Friday. Tesla has a 1 year low of $379.11 and a 1 year high of $900.40. The stock has a market cap of $810.15 billion, a PE ratio of 426.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.20 and a beta of 1.95. The business’s fifty day moving average is $743.26 and its 200-day moving average is $685.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.51.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.93. The business had revenue of $11.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.39 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 9.75% and a net margin of 5.21%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Tesla will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 896 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $752.90, for a total value of $674,598.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,420 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,868,418. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $629.73, for a total transaction of $787,162.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 55,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,954,423.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 85,698 shares of company stock valued at $61,747,994 in the last ninety days. 25.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Milestone Resources Group Ltd raised its position in shares of Tesla by 56.0% during the second quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd now owns 39 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Clean Yield Group purchased a new stake in Tesla in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new position in Tesla in the second quarter worth about $31,000. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Tesla in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tesla during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors own 40.28% of the company’s stock.

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles, energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, supercharger station, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

