The Gabelli Equity Trust Inc. (NYSE:GAB) Short Interest Update

The Gabelli Equity Trust Inc. (NYSE:GAB) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 195,600 shares, a decline of 42.5% from the September 15th total of 339,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 715,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Shares of NYSE GAB opened at $6.81 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $6.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.93. The Gabelli Equity Trust has a 1-year low of $5.20 and a 1-year high of $7.57.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.81%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 15th.
About The Gabelli Equity Trust
The Gabelli Equity Trust Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It invests in preferred stock, convertible or exchangeable securities, and warrants and rights.
