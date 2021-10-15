The Gabelli Equity Trust Inc. (NYSE:GAB) Short Interest Update

The Gabelli Equity Trust Inc. (NYSE:GAB) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 195,600 shares, a decline of 42.5% from the September 15th total of 339,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 715,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of NYSE GAB opened at $6.81 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $6.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.93. The Gabelli Equity Trust has a 1-year low of $5.20 and a 1-year high of $7.57.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.81%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 15th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of The Gabelli Equity Trust by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,778,014 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,126,000 after buying an additional 191,958 shares in the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Gabelli Equity Trust in the 2nd quarter worth $5,045,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Gabelli Equity Trust by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 397,974 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,746,000 after purchasing an additional 9,597 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of The Gabelli Equity Trust by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 394,960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,694,000 after purchasing an additional 32,377 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shaker Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of The Gabelli Equity Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,988,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.06% of the company’s stock.

The Gabelli Equity Trust Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It invests in preferred stock, convertible or exchangeable securities, and warrants and rights.

