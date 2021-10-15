The Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Mizuho

Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of The Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $55.00 price target on the basic materials company’s stock.

MOS has been the subject of a number of other reports. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of The Mosaic from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Mosaic from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of The Mosaic from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of The Mosaic from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the company from $37.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Friday, August 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The Mosaic presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $38.09.

NYSE MOS opened at $41.39 on Tuesday. The Mosaic has a 1-year low of $16.01 and a 1-year high of $42.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $34.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market capitalization of $15.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.19, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.87.

The Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.18. The Mosaic had a net margin of 14.25% and a return on equity of 10.02%. The firm had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.11 EPS. The Mosaic’s revenue was up 37.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that The Mosaic will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. The Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.29%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MOS. FMR LLC grew its position in The Mosaic by 64.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 22,105,724 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $705,394,000 after purchasing an additional 8,664,456 shares during the last quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of The Mosaic during the first quarter valued at approximately $92,597,000. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of The Mosaic during the second quarter valued at approximately $86,585,000. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Mosaic by 222.6% in the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 3,915,967 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $123,784,000 after purchasing an additional 2,701,960 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Mosaic by 334.9% in the second quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 2,873,701 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $91,700,000 after purchasing an additional 2,212,853 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.43% of the company’s stock.

The Mosaic Co engages in the production and marketing of concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients. The company operates its businesses through it’s wholly and majority owned subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. The Phosphates segment owns and operates mines and production facilities in North America which produces concentrated phosphate crop nutrients and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients, and concentrated crop nutrients.

