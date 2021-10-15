The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) Stock Rating Lowered by Bank of America

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on PNC. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Odeon Capital Group downgraded The PNC Financial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $201.00 to $221.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $192.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded The PNC Financial Services Group from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $194.00 to $252.00 in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, The PNC Financial Services Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $192.63.

NYSE PNC traded down $3.47 on Friday, reaching $199.03. The stock had a trading volume of 150,350 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,756,596. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $192.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $188.95. The PNC Financial Services Group has a 1-year low of $106.85 and a 1-year high of $204.93. The company has a market cap of $84.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.40.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $3.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.64 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $5.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.05 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.53% and a net margin of 32.72%. The company’s revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.39 EPS. Research analysts predict that The PNC Financial Services Group will post 14.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Michael J. Hannon sold 4,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.16, for a total transaction of $773,472.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 47,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,770,620. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold 4,450 shares of company stock valued at $821,392 in the last ninety days. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PNC. FMR LLC grew its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 43.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,241,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,335,126,000 after acquiring an additional 3,694,020 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $283,696,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 5.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,856,767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,504,716,000 after acquiring an additional 1,475,403 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 1.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,603,698 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,982,520,000 after purchasing an additional 406,368 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 6.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,610,622 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,257,142,000 after purchasing an additional 380,015 shares in the last quarter. 81.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PNC Financial Services Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, Asset Management Group, and BlackRock. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, investment management, and cash management products and services to consumer and small business customers.

