The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) CEO Sells $156,625.00 in Stock

The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.65, for a total value of $156,625.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of SO stock opened at $63.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.82. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $64.75 and its 200-day moving average is $63.99. The stock has a market cap of $66.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.30, a PEG ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.45. The Southern Company has a 52-week low of $56.69 and a 52-week high of $67.54.

The Southern (NYSE:SO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $5.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5 billion. The Southern had a net margin of 14.47% and a return on equity of 11.43%. Sell-side analysts predict that The Southern Company will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th were issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.17%. The Southern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.23%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SO. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Southern during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,056,000. Capital Advisors Inc. OK boosted its position in The Southern by 4.7% in the second quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 444,903 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,921,000 after buying an additional 20,041 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC acquired a new stake in The Southern in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,132,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in The Southern by 27.3% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,405,372 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $149,518,000 after buying an additional 516,261 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Biondo Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in The Southern by 5.0% in the second quarter. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC now owns 102,242 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,251,000 after buying an additional 4,869 shares in the last quarter. 59.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Guggenheim upgraded The Southern from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of The Southern in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Mizuho reduced their target price on The Southern from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on The Southern from $64.00 to $63.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, The Southern has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.23.

The Southern Co is a holding company. The firm engages in the sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Electric Operating Companies, Southern Power and Southern Company Gas. The Traditional Electric Operating Companies segment refers to vertically integrated utilities that own generation, transmission and distribution facilities, and supplies electric services in the states of Alabama, Georgia, Florida, and Mississippi.

