Toronto Dominion Bank Buys 1,671 Shares of Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO)

Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in shares of Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 34,304 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,671 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Brown & Brown were worth $1,823,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. HWG Holdings LP increased its stake in shares of Brown & Brown by 195.6% in the second quarter. HWG Holdings LP now owns 19,849 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,055,000 after purchasing an additional 13,134 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Brown & Brown by 6.3% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 309,198 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,430,000 after purchasing an additional 18,341 shares during the period. Mattern Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Brown & Brown by 3.6% in the second quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 118,334 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,288,000 after purchasing an additional 4,117 shares during the period. Distillate Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Brown & Brown by 45.0% in the first quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC now owns 43,285 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,979,000 after purchasing an additional 13,443 shares during the period. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Brown & Brown by 4.3% in the first quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 26,690 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,220,000 after purchasing an additional 1,110 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.56% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BRO opened at $63.13 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $57.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.84. The company has a market capitalization of $17.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.57 and a beta of 0.70. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a 1-year low of $42.72 and a 1-year high of $63.17.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $727.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $687.84 million. Brown & Brown had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 19.95%. On average, analysts predict that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 11th were issued a dividend of $0.0925 per share. This represents a $0.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 10th. Brown & Brown’s payout ratio is 22.16%.

In other news, EVP Stephen M. Boyd sold 7,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.03, for a total value of $409,111.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director H Palmer Proctor, Jr. bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $54.98 per share, with a total value of $109,960.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 17.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on BRO shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Brown & Brown from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Brown & Brown in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $61.00 target price on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.67.

About Brown & Brown

Brown & Brown, Inc is an insurance agency, wholesale brokerage, insurance programs and service organization. It engages in the provision of insurance brokerage services and casualty insurance underwriting services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services.

