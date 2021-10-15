Toronto Dominion Bank Grows Stock Holdings in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,174 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 245 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $2,099,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new stake in Fair Isaac during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Bbva USA bought a new stake in Fair Isaac during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in Fair Isaac during the second quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in Fair Isaac by 411.1% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 138 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. Finally, Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Fair Isaac during the first quarter valued at approximately $86,000. 85.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on FICO. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fair Isaac from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Fair Isaac from $550.00 to $463.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Fair Isaac from $565.00 to $630.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Fair Isaac in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $577.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Fair Isaac from $570.00 to $670.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $549.29.

In other Fair Isaac news, CEO William J. Lansing sold 16,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.16, for a total transaction of $7,502,366.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders own 3.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FICO stock opened at $408.23 on Friday. Fair Isaac Co. has a 12-month low of $380.00 and a 12-month high of $553.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.46. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $437.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $484.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.95 and a beta of 1.22.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $3.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by $1.43. Fair Isaac had a return on equity of 112.14% and a net margin of 26.95%. The firm had revenue of $338.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $328.68 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Fair Isaac Co. will post 9.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Fair Isaac

Fair Isaac Corp. engages in the provision of decision management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Applications, Scores, and Decision Management Software. The Applications segment includes decision management applications designed for a type of business problem or process such as marketing, account origination, customer management, fraud, collections, and insurance claims management.

