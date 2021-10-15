Toronto Dominion Bank Increases Stock Position in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG)

Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,789 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 592 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in RingCentral were worth $3,135,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in RNG. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of RingCentral by 348.7% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 232,465 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $69,247,000 after purchasing an additional 180,660 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of RingCentral by 141.4% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 215,706 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $62,678,000 after purchasing an additional 126,334 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in shares of RingCentral by 10.1% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,335,150 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $397,719,000 after purchasing an additional 122,424 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of RingCentral by 507.5% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 117,074 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $34,874,000 after purchasing an additional 97,804 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in shares of RingCentral by 56.4% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 252,124 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $75,051,000 after purchasing an additional 90,889 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RNG stock opened at $237.16 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $236.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $266.80. RingCentral, Inc. has a 52 week low of $207.53 and a 52 week high of $449.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.81. The company has a market cap of $21.70 billion, a PE ratio of -160.24 and a beta of 0.64.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.89. RingCentral had a negative net margin of 9.78% and a negative return on equity of 59.27%. The business had revenue of $379.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $358.97 million. Equities research analysts expect that RingCentral, Inc. will post -1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other RingCentral news, CAO John H. Marlow sold 19,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.06, for a total transaction of $5,032,170.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Vladimir Shmunis sold 21,080 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.22, for a total transaction of $5,316,797.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 192,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,505,941.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 100,255 shares of company stock worth $24,212,507 in the last ninety days. 7.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

RNG has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of RingCentral from $450.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $470.00 target price on shares of RingCentral in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of RingCentral from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of RingCentral from $401.00 to $342.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of RingCentral from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $285.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $418.85.

RingCentral, Inc engages in the provision of global enterprise cloud communications and collaboration solutions. The firm’s solutions provide a single user identity across multiple locations and devices, including smartphones, tablets, PCs and desk phones; and allow for communication across multiple modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings and fax.

