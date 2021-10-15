Toronto Dominion Bank Lowers Stake in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Toronto Dominion Bank cut its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) by 3.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,261 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,210 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $3,034,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 6,400.9% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 7,297 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 10.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 59,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,026,000 after buying an additional 5,688 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 20.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 33,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,793,000 after acquiring an additional 5,724 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 116,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,721,000 after acquiring an additional 6,901 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 401,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,627,000 after buying an additional 15,858 shares during the period. 5.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on NVO shares. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Bank of America raised shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. DNB Markets upgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.00.

Shares of NVO opened at $100.44 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $236.52 billion, a PE ratio of 32.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $100.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $87.42. Novo Nordisk A/S has a fifty-two week low of $63.22 and a fifty-two week high of $107.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $5.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $4.50. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 72.72% and a net margin of 34.17%. The company had revenue of $5.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.21 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th were issued a $0.5571 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.1%. Novo Nordisk A/S’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.90%.

Novo Nordisk A/S Company Profile

Novo Nordisk A/S is a healthcare company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following segments: Diabetes & Obesity Care, and Biopharmaceuticals. The Diabetes & Obesity Care segment covers products for insulin; GLP-1 and related delivery systems; oral antidiabetic products; and obesity.

