Toronto Dominion Bank Purchases 1,337 Shares of Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS)

Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) by 6.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,829 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,337 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Exact Sciences were worth $2,838,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Exact Sciences by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,293,939 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,410,775,000 after acquiring an additional 1,155,691 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Exact Sciences by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,410,555 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,915,686,000 after acquiring an additional 307,132 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Exact Sciences by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 10,726,790 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,333,447,000 after acquiring an additional 1,578,155 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in Exact Sciences by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,466,127 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $555,184,000 after acquiring an additional 119,101 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Exact Sciences by 39.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,743,485 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $465,353,000 after acquiring an additional 1,067,298 shares during the period. 88.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO Jeffrey Thomas Elliott sold 38,361 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.40, for a total value of $4,273,415.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Katherine S. Zanotti sold 1,381 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.11, for a total transaction of $153,442.91. Following the transaction, the director now owns 34,741 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,860,072.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 56,820 shares of company stock worth $6,026,042. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Exact Sciences stock opened at $97.75 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.81 billion, a PE ratio of -17.90 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s 50-day moving average is $99.00 and its 200-day moving average is $111.62. Exact Sciences Co. has a fifty-two week low of $89.65 and a fifty-two week high of $159.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 2.34.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The medical research company reported ($1.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by ($0.31). The firm had revenue of $434.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $418.76 million. Exact Sciences had a negative return on equity of 8.93% and a negative net margin of 50.52%. As a group, analysts expect that Exact Sciences Co. will post -3.17 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on EXAS. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price target on shares of Exact Sciences from $185.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Exact Sciences from $160.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. BTIG Research decreased their price target on shares of Exact Sciences from $155.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Exact Sciences from $157.00 to $127.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Exact Sciences from $161.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.44.

EXACT Sciences Corp. is a molecular diagnostics company, which focuses on the early detection and prevention of colorectal cancer. It developed Cologuard, a screening test for the early detection of colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. The company was founded on February 10, 1995 and is headquartered in Madison, WI.

