Travis Perkins’ (TPK) “Overweight” Rating Reiterated at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Travis Perkins (LON:TPK)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued on Friday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 2,000 ($26.13) price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 29.07% from the company’s previous close.

TPK has been the subject of several other research reports. restated a “buy” rating on shares of Travis Perkins in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Travis Perkins in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Liberum Capital boosted their target price on Travis Perkins from GBX 1,900 ($24.82) to GBX 1,969 ($25.73) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Travis Perkins from GBX 1,707 ($22.30) to GBX 2,056 ($26.86) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 2,100 ($27.44) price target on shares of Travis Perkins in a report on Thursday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 1,878.82 ($24.55).

Get Travis Perkins alerts:

TPK opened at GBX 1,549.50 ($20.24) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of £3.49 billion and a P/E ratio of 25.15. Travis Perkins has a 12 month low of GBX 1,035 ($13.52) and a 12 month high of GBX 2,051 ($26.80). The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.37. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,705.33 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 2,790.29.

In other news, insider Jasmine Whitbread sold 2,170 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,727 ($22.56), for a total transaction of £37,475.90 ($48,962.50).

About Travis Perkins

Travis Perkins plc distributes building materials to the building, construction, and home improvement markets in the United Kingdom. It operates through four segments: Merchanting, Retail, Toolstation, and Plumbing & Heating. The Merchanting segment distributes interior building products, which include drywalls, ceilings, external envelopes, fire protection products, flooring and partitioning products, and tools and accessories to professionals within the construction industry; civil, drainage, and heavy building materials to specialist contractors and trade professionals; and pipeline and heating solutions.

Further Reading: What is the Federal Reserve?



Receive News & Ratings for Travis Perkins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travis Perkins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.