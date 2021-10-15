Travis Perkins’ (TPK) “Overweight” Rating Reiterated at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Travis Perkins (LON:TPK)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued on Friday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 2,000 ($26.13) price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 29.07% from the company’s previous close.
TPK has been the subject of several other research reports. restated a “buy” rating on shares of Travis Perkins in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Travis Perkins in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Liberum Capital boosted their target price on Travis Perkins from GBX 1,900 ($24.82) to GBX 1,969 ($25.73) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Travis Perkins from GBX 1,707 ($22.30) to GBX 2,056 ($26.86) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 2,100 ($27.44) price target on shares of Travis Perkins in a report on Thursday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 1,878.82 ($24.55).
TPK opened at GBX 1,549.50 ($20.24) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of £3.49 billion and a P/E ratio of 25.15. Travis Perkins has a 12 month low of GBX 1,035 ($13.52) and a 12 month high of GBX 2,051 ($26.80). The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.37. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,705.33 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 2,790.29.
About Travis Perkins
Travis Perkins plc distributes building materials to the building, construction, and home improvement markets in the United Kingdom. It operates through four segments: Merchanting, Retail, Toolstation, and Plumbing & Heating. The Merchanting segment distributes interior building products, which include drywalls, ceilings, external envelopes, fire protection products, flooring and partitioning products, and tools and accessories to professionals within the construction industry; civil, drainage, and heavy building materials to specialist contractors and trade professionals; and pipeline and heating solutions.
