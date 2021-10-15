Trexquant Investment LP Acquires New Holdings in CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA)

Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,366 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of CEVA. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of CEVA by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,640,640 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $172,204,000 after buying an additional 14,728 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of CEVA by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 592,555 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,028,000 after buying an additional 16,694 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of CEVA by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 369,402 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $20,741,000 after buying an additional 36,717 shares in the last quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. raised its position in shares of CEVA by 528.5% during the 1st quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 265,250 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $14,894,000 after buying an additional 223,043 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of CEVA by 24.9% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 166,121 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,327,000 after purchasing an additional 33,099 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.39% of the company’s stock.

CEVA stock opened at $42.87 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $983.65 million, a P/E ratio of -285.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 37.57 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.13. CEVA, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.92 and a fifty-two week high of $83.95.

CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $30.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.35 million. CEVA had a negative net margin of 3.14% and a positive return on equity of 0.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.12 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that CEVA, Inc. will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CEVA. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on shares of CEVA in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 price objective on shares of CEVA in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CEVA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.57.

CEVA, Inc engages in the licensing of signal processing platforms and artificial intelligence processors to chip manufacturers. The firm offers Digital Signal Processors, AI processors, wireless platforms and complementary software for sensor fusion, image enhancement, computer vision, voice input and artificial intelligence.

