Trexquant Investment LP Invests $203,000 in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL)

Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 2,080 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,062 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $138,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 1,057.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,667 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 1,523 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its position in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 2,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $290,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on MDGL shares. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $134.00 to $111.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $151.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, HC Wainwright decreased their price target on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $184.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Madrigal Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.60.

MDGL opened at $83.53 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.72 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $81.77 and a 200 day moving average of $101.09. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $76.03 and a fifty-two week high of $142.62.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($3.72) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($3.58) by ($0.14). Equities analysts predict that Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -15.05 EPS for the current year.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Profile

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages on the development and commercialization of innovative therapeutic candidates for the treatment of cardiovascular, metabolic, and liver diseases. Its lead product, MGL-3196, is used for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis and familial hypercholesterolemia.

