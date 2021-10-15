Trexquant Investment LP Makes New Investment in Nuvation Bio Inc. (NYSE:NUVB)

Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Nuvation Bio Inc. (NYSE:NUVB) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 22,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Nuvation Bio during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new position in Nuvation Bio during the second quarter worth about $66,000. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in Nuvation Bio during the second quarter worth about $92,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Nuvation Bio during the first quarter worth about $114,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in Nuvation Bio during the second quarter worth about $124,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.03% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nuvation Bio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Nuvation Bio presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.33.

Shares of NYSE:NUVB opened at $9.77 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.71. Nuvation Bio Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.66 and a 12-month high of $15.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion and a P/E ratio of -42.48.

Nuvation Bio (NYSE:NUVB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.01. As a group, research analysts expect that Nuvation Bio Inc. will post -0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nuvation Bio Company Profile

Nuvation Bio Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutic candidates for oncology. The company's lead product candidate is NUV-422, a small molecule inhibitor targeting CDK2, CDK4, and CDK6. It is also developing NUV-868, a selective inhibitor of the BET family of epigenetic transcriptional regulators; NUV-569, a differentiated selective inhibitor of the Wee1 kinase; NUV-1182, an adenosine receptor inhibitor; and DDC platform that focuses on targeting an inhibitor of poly ADP ribose polymerase (PARP) to androgen receptor-expressing cancer cells , as well as PARP inhibitor to ER-expressing cancer cells.

