Trexquant Investment LP Purchases New Shares in CoreCivic, Inc. (NYSE:CXW)

Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of CoreCivic, Inc. (NYSE:CXW) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 19,189 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. River Road Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in CoreCivic by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 6,843,357 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $71,650,000 after purchasing an additional 387,943 shares in the last quarter. Mason Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in CoreCivic during the 1st quarter worth $34,157,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in CoreCivic by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,927,506 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,443,000 after acquiring an additional 170,943 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in CoreCivic by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,325,697 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,881,000 after acquiring an additional 7,752 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scion Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in CoreCivic by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Scion Asset Management LLC now owns 1,100,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,955,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. 83.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wedbush assumed coverage on CoreCivic in a research report on Friday, June 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $10.85 price target on the stock. TheStreet upgraded CoreCivic from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th.

CXW opened at $9.49 on Friday. CoreCivic, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.76 and a 12 month high of $12.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The stock has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.32 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.33.

CoreCivic (NYSE:CXW) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.05. CoreCivic had a positive return on equity of 4.42% and a negative net margin of 5.91%. The firm had revenue of $464.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $466.09 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that CoreCivic, Inc. will post 1.72 EPS for the current year.

CoreCivic Profile

CoreCivic, Inc operates as a government solutions company, which engages in the development and management of prisons and other correctional facilities. It operates through the following segments: CoreCivic Safety, CoreCivic Community, and CoreCivic Properties segments. The CoreCivic Safety segment consists of correctional and detention facilities.

