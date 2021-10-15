Trexquant Investment LP Takes Position in Tredegar Co. (NYSE:TG)

Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of Tredegar Co. (NYSE:TG) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 14,437 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $199,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in Tredegar by 22.4% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 304,805 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,575,000 after buying an additional 55,713 shares during the last quarter. HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of Tredegar during the first quarter valued at approximately $277,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tredegar by 1.1% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 179,286 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,469,000 after purchasing an additional 2,004 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tredegar by 11.3% in the first quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 471,152 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,072,000 after purchasing an additional 47,909 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Tredegar by 120.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 76,926 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,155,000 after buying an additional 41,964 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Tredegar stock opened at $12.71 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $428.67 million, a PE ratio of -12.34 and a beta of 0.97. Tredegar Co. has a 12-month low of $12.04 and a 12-month high of $23.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.87.

Tredegar (NYSE:TG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $219.25 million for the quarter. Tredegar had a negative net margin of 4.39% and a positive return on equity of 29.89%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 17th were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 16th.

Tredegar Company Profile

Tredegar Corp. engages in the manufacture of polyethylene plastic films, polyester films, and aluminum extrusions. It operates through following segments: PE Films, Flexible Packaging Films and Aluminum Extrusions. The PE Films segment manufactures plastic films, elastics, and laminate materials utilized in personal care materials, surface protection films and specialty and optical lighting applications.

