Trilogy International Partners (OTCMKTS:TLLYF) Shares Up 2.3%

Trilogy International Partners Inc. (OTCMKTS:TLLYF) shares shot up 2.3% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $2.00 and last traded at $1.99. 75,000 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 433% from the average session volume of 14,083 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.95.

Separately, Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Trilogy International Partners from C$4.50 to C$4.60 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th.

Get Trilogy International Partners alerts:

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.52.

TIP Inc is the parent of Trilogy International Partners LLC ("Trilogy LLC"), an international wireless and fixed broadband telecommunications operator formed by wireless industry veterans John Stanton, Theresa Gillespie and Brad Horwitz. Trilogy LLC's founders have successfully bought, built, launched and operated communications businesses in 15 international markets and the United States.

See Also: Stock Portfolio Tracker

Receive News & Ratings for Trilogy International Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trilogy International Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.