Truist Initiates Coverage on Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE)

Equities researchers at Truist began coverage on shares of Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) in a research report issued on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set a “hold” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Truist’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 14.52% from the stock’s previous close.

BE has been the subject of a number of other research reports. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Bloom Energy in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler began coverage on Bloom Energy in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Wolfe Research began coverage on Bloom Energy in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bloom Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Bloom Energy from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.31.

Bloom Energy stock opened at $21.83 on Friday. Bloom Energy has a one year low of $12.37 and a one year high of $44.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.27, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.38. The business has a fifty day moving average of $20.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.58. The company has a market cap of $3.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.75 and a beta of 3.45.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.17). Bloom Energy had a negative net margin of 13.51% and a negative return on equity of 199.28%. The business had revenue of $228.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $235.42 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.23) EPS. Bloom Energy’s revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Bloom Energy will post -0.73 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Shawn Marie Soderberg sold 1,276 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.11, for a total transaction of $25,660.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Glen Griffiths sold 2,961 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.91, for a total value of $55,992.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 63,069 shares of company stock worth $1,320,282 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 15.86% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Bloom Energy by 50.9% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 120,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,228,000 after purchasing an additional 40,525 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bloom Energy by 35.0% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 184,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,965,000 after purchasing an additional 47,937 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Bloom Energy by 11,738.6% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 454,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,211,000 after purchasing an additional 450,645 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Bloom Energy during the second quarter valued at $5,801,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Bloom Energy by 38.4% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 69,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,866,000 after purchasing an additional 19,269 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.14% of the company’s stock.

Bloom Energy Company Profile

Bloom Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and installation of on-site distributed power generators. Its product, Bloom Energy Server, converts standard low-pressure natural gas or biogas into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion. The company was founded by K. R. Sridhar, John Finn, Jim McElroy, Matthias Gottmann and Dien Nguyen on January 18, 2001 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

