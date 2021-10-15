U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Downgraded by Raymond James

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) was downgraded by equities researchers at Raymond James from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Citigroup raised their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Odeon Capital Group lowered U.S. Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Barclays increased their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.03.

Shares of USB opened at $60.08 on Friday. U.S. Bancorp has a 52 week low of $36.57 and a 52 week high of $63.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.87, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $58.11 and a 200-day moving average of $57.99.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $5.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.76 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.18% and a net margin of 29.83%. U.S. Bancorp’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.99 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 5 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First National Bank of South Miami lifted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 2,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc lifted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 8,057 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $462,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,428 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 3,771 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC raised its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 15,516 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $884,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. 73.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

