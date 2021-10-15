U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Downgraded to Underperform at Raymond James

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) was downgraded by equities researchers at Raymond James from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Citigroup lifted their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Barclays boosted their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.03.

NYSE:USB opened at $60.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.74. U.S. Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $36.57 and a fifty-two week high of $63.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $58.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.99. The stock has a market cap of $89.08 billion, a PE ratio of 12.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.14.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $5.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.76 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.18% and a net margin of 29.83%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.99 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 5 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the third quarter worth $219,000. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 56.1% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 101,906 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,059,000 after purchasing an additional 36,638 shares during the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 9.7% during the third quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 11,632 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $692,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033 shares during the last quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. grew its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 0.7% during the third quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. now owns 225,165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,384,000 after purchasing an additional 1,480 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HNP Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 2.3% during the third quarter. HNP Capital LLC now owns 26,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,569,000 after acquiring an additional 604 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.80% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

