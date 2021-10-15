Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) Shares Purchased by Fmr LLC

Fmr LLC boosted its position in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) by 10.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,516,213 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 346,733 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $205,698,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new position in Unilever in the 2nd quarter worth $361,000. Keystone Financial Planning Inc. lifted its holdings in Unilever by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Keystone Financial Planning Inc. now owns 38,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,269,000 after buying an additional 1,717 shares in the last quarter. Perennial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Unilever by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Perennial Advisors LLC now owns 36,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,151,000 after buying an additional 1,375 shares in the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Unilever in the 2nd quarter worth $93,000. Finally, Cooke & Bieler LP raised its stake in shares of Unilever by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 1,702,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,572,000 after purchasing an additional 123,224 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on UL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Unilever from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th.

UL opened at $53.14 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $139.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 0.47. Unilever PLC has a fifty-two week low of $51.98 and a fifty-two week high of $63.45. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $55.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.49.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Friday, August 6th were paid a dividend of $0.5031 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $2.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.79%. Unilever’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.32%.

About Unilever

Unilever Plc engages in the manufacture and sale of consumer goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty and Personal Care, Foods and Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty and Personal Care segment offers skin cleansing, hair care, skin care, and deodorants categories. The Foods and Refreshment segment sells ice cream, savory, dressings, and tea.

