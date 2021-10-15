United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Has $43 Million Position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lessened its stake in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 0.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 87,724 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 606 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $43,000,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Intuit by 1.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,431,661 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $11,485,499,000 after buying an additional 285,308 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Intuit by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 22,586,386 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $8,651,941,000 after acquiring an additional 1,025,000 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Intuit by 18.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,015,021 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,928,723,000 after acquiring an additional 1,274,405 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Intuit by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,421,187 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,160,720,000 after acquiring an additional 69,057 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Intuit by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,223,219 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,234,822,000 after acquiring an additional 235,112 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.42% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on INTU. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Intuit from $511.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Edward Jones began coverage on shares of Intuit in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Intuit in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Intuit from $490.00 to $625.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Mizuho restated a “buy” rating on shares of Intuit in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intuit has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $544.55.

In other news, EVP Gregory N. Johnson sold 14,843 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $552.43, for a total value of $8,199,718.49. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,520 shares in the company, valued at $839,693.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 31,487 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $564.57, for a total transaction of $17,776,615.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,234 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,825,819.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 59,736 shares of company stock worth $33,491,613 over the last ninety days. 3.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Intuit stock traded up $3.98 on Friday, reaching $547.76. The stock had a trading volume of 8,003 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,235,270. Intuit Inc. has a 1 year low of $312.05 and a 1 year high of $582.96. The company has a market cap of $149.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The business’s 50 day moving average is $550.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $487.32.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The software maker reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.38. Intuit had a net margin of 21.41% and a return on equity of 24.31%. The firm had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.81 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 7.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 11th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.50%. This is an increase from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 8th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.98%.

Intuit Company Profile

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed; Consumer; Credit Karma; and ProConnect. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

