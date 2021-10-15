United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI) COO Sells $361,364.04 in Stock

United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI) COO Eric A. Dorne sold 7,866 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.94, for a total value of $361,364.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

UNFI stock opened at $44.50 on Friday. United Natural Foods, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.23 and a twelve month high of $52.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. The firm has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a PE ratio of 16.67 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a 50 day moving average of $38.69 and a 200 day moving average of $36.58.

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 27th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.38. United Natural Foods had a return on equity of 18.27% and a net margin of 0.59%. The company had revenue of $6.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.06 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that United Natural Foods, Inc. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on UNFI. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on United Natural Foods from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price target on shares of United Natural Foods in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on United Natural Foods from $35.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on United Natural Foods from $36.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Northcoast Research increased their target price on United Natural Foods from $42.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.33.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in United Natural Foods during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of United Natural Foods in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of United Natural Foods in the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of United Natural Foods in the 1st quarter worth $71,000. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Natural Foods in the 2nd quarter worth $101,000.

United Natural Foods Company Profile

United Natural Foods, Inc engages in the distribution of natural, organic, and specialty foods and non-food products. The firm operates through the following segments: Wholesale and Retail. The Wholesale segment is engaged in the national distribution of natural, organic, specialty, produce, and conventional grocery and non-food products, and providing retail services in the United States and Canada.

