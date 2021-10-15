United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI) COO Sells $361,364.04 in Stock

United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI) COO Eric A. Dorne sold 7,866 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.94, for a total value of $361,364.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
UNFI stock opened at $44.50 on Friday. United Natural Foods, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.23 and a twelve month high of $52.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. The firm has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a PE ratio of 16.67 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a 50 day moving average of $38.69 and a 200 day moving average of $36.58.
United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 27th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.38. United Natural Foods had a return on equity of 18.27% and a net margin of 0.59%. The company had revenue of $6.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.06 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that United Natural Foods, Inc. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in United Natural Foods during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of United Natural Foods in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of United Natural Foods in the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of United Natural Foods in the 1st quarter worth $71,000. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Natural Foods in the 2nd quarter worth $101,000.
United Natural Foods Company Profile
United Natural Foods, Inc engages in the distribution of natural, organic, and specialty foods and non-food products. The firm operates through the following segments: Wholesale and Retail. The Wholesale segment is engaged in the national distribution of natural, organic, specialty, produce, and conventional grocery and non-food products, and providing retail services in the United States and Canada.
