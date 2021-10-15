US Ecology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOL) Shares Acquired by Clearbridge Investments LLC

Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of US Ecology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOL) by 0.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,015,438 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,222 shares during the quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned about 3.22% of US Ecology worth $38,099,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of US Ecology by 14.6% during the first quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 421,762 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $17,562,000 after purchasing an additional 53,743 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of US Ecology by 287.5% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,453 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,078 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of US Ecology by 4.4% during the second quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 126,725 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,754,000 after purchasing an additional 5,317 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its position in shares of US Ecology by 67.6% in the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 8,922 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $372,000 after buying an additional 3,600 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of US Ecology in the 2nd quarter worth $506,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.46% of the company’s stock.

Get US Ecology alerts:

ECOL has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised US Ecology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on US Ecology from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th.

NASDAQ:ECOL opened at $31.16 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $34.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 2.12. US Ecology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.89 and a 12 month high of $45.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $981.91 million, a PE ratio of -10.63 and a beta of 1.19.

US Ecology (NASDAQ:ECOL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.06). US Ecology had a negative net margin of 9.60% and a positive return on equity of 2.33%. The company had revenue of $240.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $237.70 million. Equities analysts anticipate that US Ecology, Inc. will post 0.5 EPS for the current year.

US Ecology Profile

US Ecology, Inc engages in the provision of environmental services to commercial and government entities. It operates through the following segments: Waste Solutions; Field Services; and Energy Waste. The Waste Solutions segment include a range of specialty material management services including transportation, recycling, treatment and disposal of hazardous, non-hazardous, E&P and radioactive waste at company-owned landfill, wastewater, deep-well injection, and other treatment facilities.

Further Reading: How is inflation measured?

Receive News & Ratings for US Ecology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for US Ecology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.