Vanguard Group Inc. Acquires 828,446 Shares of Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX)

Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 44,183,712 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 828,446 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 0.15% of Brixmor Property Group worth $1,011,365,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BRX. Aew Capital Management L P lifted its position in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Aew Capital Management L P now owns 4,754,506 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $108,831,000 after buying an additional 255,600 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,700,266 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $95,086,000 after buying an additional 13,710 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,985,215 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $80,620,000 after buying an additional 44,806 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 26.8% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,941,272 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $59,501,000 after buying an additional 621,024 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in shares of Brixmor Property Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,591,000. 97.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Brian T. Finnegan sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.58, for a total transaction of $112,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BRX opened at $23.50 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $23.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35. Brixmor Property Group Inc. has a one year low of $10.58 and a one year high of $24.42.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $287.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $274.20 million. Brixmor Property Group had a net margin of 17.90% and a return on equity of 7.44%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.36 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Brixmor Property Group Inc. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 5th will be given a dividend of $0.215 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 4th. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.66%. Brixmor Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.50%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BRX. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Brixmor Property Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Brixmor Property Group in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.12.

Brixmor Property Group Profile

Brixmor Property Group, Inc operates as real estate investment trust. It owns and operates wholly owned portfolio of grocery anchored community and neighborhood shopping centers. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

