Vanguard Group Inc. Buys 589,008 Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND)

Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) by 6.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,482,458 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 589,008 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 1.13% of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares worth $900,338,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Fundamentun LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 18.3% in the second quarter. Fundamentun LLC now owns 126,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,885,000 after purchasing an additional 19,564 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.6% during the second quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 36,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,265 shares during the period. WBH Advisory Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 22.2% during the second quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. now owns 100,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,692,000 after purchasing an additional 18,237 shares during the period. Horizon Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the first quarter valued at approximately $5,439,000. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 21.8% during the second quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,106,000 after purchasing an additional 2,307 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:BND opened at $85.49 on Friday. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $84.22 and a 52-week high of $88.50. The business’s 50 day moving average is $86.05 and its 200 day moving average is $85.75.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 4th were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 1st. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%.

Featured Story: Why is the conference call important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.