Vanguard Group Inc. Invests $874.89 Million in Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN)

Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 28,912,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $874,885,000. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 0.11% of Organon & Co. as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Organon & Co. in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $499,395,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new stake in shares of Organon & Co. in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $174,956,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of Organon & Co. in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $128,305,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Organon & Co. in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $114,586,000. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Organon & Co. in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $91,134,000.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on OGN shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Organon & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Organon & Co. from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Bank of America started coverage on Organon & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler started coverage on Organon & Co. in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Organon & Co. from $35.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.33.

Organon & Co. stock opened at $33.64 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $33.42. Organon & Co. has a 12 month low of $27.25 and a 12 month high of $38.75.

Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 23rd were paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 20th.

In other Organon & Co. news, Director Ma. Fatima Francisco purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $33.79 per share, for a total transaction of $101,370.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Organon & Co. Company Profile

Organon & Co, a science-based pharmaceutical company, develops and delivers health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies within women's health, biosimilars, and established brands. Its women's health portfolio comprises contraception and fertility brands, such as Nexplanon/Implanon, a long-acting reversible contraceptive.

