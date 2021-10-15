Vanguard Group Inc. Sells 28,152 Shares of Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN)

Vanguard Group Inc. trimmed its stake in Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) by 0.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 14,634,758 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 28,152 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 0.09% of Ciena worth $832,571,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Spring Creek Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Ciena by 64.1% in the first quarter. Spring Creek Capital LLC now owns 7,634,591 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $417,765,000 after purchasing an additional 2,982,200 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Ciena by 28.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,360,829 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $361,867,000 after purchasing an additional 1,418,204 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Ciena by 20.3% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,369,672 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $184,388,000 after purchasing an additional 567,568 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Ciena by 28.1% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,276,838 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $186,419,000 after purchasing an additional 719,196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Ciena by 43.5% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,652,756 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $150,918,000 after purchasing an additional 804,544 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.49% of the company’s stock.

In other Ciena news, VP David M. Rothenstein sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.75, for a total value of $167,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.25, for a total value of $291,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 50,669 shares of company stock valued at $2,797,489 in the last ninety days. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:CIEN opened at $53.46 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $54.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.13. Ciena Co. has a fifty-two week low of $38.03 and a fifty-two week high of $61.09. The firm has a market cap of $8.28 billion, a PE ratio of 18.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a current ratio of 3.61.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.13. Ciena had a return on equity of 13.32% and a net margin of 13.55%. The company had revenue of $988.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $969.41 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.06 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Ciena Co. will post 2.5 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on CIEN shares. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Ciena in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. B. Riley cut their target price on Ciena from $53.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Ciena from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ciena has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.27.

Ciena Corp. engages in the provision of network and communication infrastructure. It operates through the following segments: Networking Platforms, Platform Software and Services, Blue Planet Automation Software and Services, and Global Services. The Networking Platforms segment consists of Converged Packet Optical and Packet Networking portfolios.

