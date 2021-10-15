Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VMBS) Shares Sold by Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lowered its holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VMBS) by 17.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,650 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,753 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $676,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VMBS. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.8% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,351,185 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $979,405,000 after buying an additional 1,160,867 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 13.3% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,047,181 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $536,218,000 after purchasing an additional 1,181,763 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 18.1% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,777,831 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $361,732,000 after purchasing an additional 1,038,171 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 12.8% during the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 4,916,447 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $262,391,000 after purchasing an additional 555,964 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,561,325 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $243,438,000 after acquiring an additional 201,333 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Shares of VMBS stock opened at $53.21 on Friday. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $53.00 and a 1 year high of $54.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $53.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.44.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 4th were issued a $0.044 dividend. This represents a $0.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 1st.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares Profile

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

Featured Story: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VMBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VMBS).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.